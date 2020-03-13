Global  

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 13 March 2020 Preview: Akshat asks Alekh to leave from the house

Bollywood Life Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 13 March 2020 Preview: In tonight's episode we will see that Akshat tells Alekh to leave the house. Alekh seeks forgiveness but the Jindal family seems too upset to do so.
