Coronavirus scare: ODIs in Lucknow, Kolkata to be played sans spectators

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
As a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus spread, the remaining two one-day international matches between India and South Africa slated to be held in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18 respectively, would be played without spectators.
