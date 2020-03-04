Global  

Kuldeep Singh Sengar gets 10-year in prison for murder of Unnao rape victim's father

Zee News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
This is the second conviction of Sengar in the matter related to Unnao rape case. In Dec 2019, he was convicted and jailed for life for raping the girl in 2017 when she was a minor.
