Coronavirus scare: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and other celebs urge fans to stay safe — watch videos

Bollywood Life Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
While Amitabh Bachchan recited a poem and advised people to wash hands with soap and water regularly, Priyanka Chopra shared that one should just stick to greeting each other with namaste instead of touching or shaking hands
Recent related videos from verified sources

US President Donald Trumph PRAISES SRK's DDLJ, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sholay' In His Grand Speech [Video]US President Donald Trumph PRAISES SRK"s DDLJ, Amitabh Bachchan's "Sholay" In His Grand Speech

US President Donald Trump pleasantly surprised the lakhs of attendees at his ‘Namaste Trump’ event when he mentioned Bollywood hits like Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:02Published

Priyanka Chopra 'couldn't make it' to Oscars 2020, shares throwback photos [Video]Priyanka Chopra 'couldn't make it' to Oscars 2020, shares throwback photos

Just a few hours before Oscars 2020, actress Priyanka Chopra shared that she couldn't make it to the gala this year. But she took her fans back in time and posted photos of her past looks from the..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Salman tells fans "say namaste"

Salman Khan has joined the list of celebrities who have been advising fans to stay safe during the Coronavirus outbreak. With a rise in the number of confirmed...
IndiaTimes

Holi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and other stars post wishes

Bollywood celebs on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Zee News

Tweets about this

devfan4stars

DevFan Amitabh Bachchan's poetic video on Coronavirus scare is a must-watch! https://t.co/wCt866ii2C 8 minutes ago

banegaswasthind

Banega Swasth India #BanegaSwasthIndia | With the outbreak of #coronavirus in the world, actor Amitabh Bachchan penned down a poem, ask… https://t.co/3IZfHIrUQQ 10 minutes ago

ReshmaK78835509

Reshma Khan RT @ZeeNews: Amitabh Bachchan's poetic video on #Coronavirusscare is a must-watch! https://t.co/OGeMy9aRyY 39 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Amitabh Bachchan's poetic video on #Coronavirusscare is a must-watch! https://t.co/OGeMy9aRyY 56 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife #Coronavirus scare: #AmitabhBachchan, #PriyankaChopra, #SalmanKhan and other celebs urge fans to stay safe — watch… https://t.co/tD1pXPP14B 1 hour ago

MyAuskar

My Auskar Coronavirus scare: Concerned Amitabh Bachchan pens a poem about precaution against the outbreak !!! #myauskar… https://t.co/CPpo1Uqxfo 3 hours ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English Concerned @SrBachchan pens a poem about precaution against #CoronavirusOutbreak #AmitabhBachchan… https://t.co/HW6E4laV6B 4 hours ago

16Scmanish

Manish Kumar Concerned Big B pens a poem on Coronavirus https://t.co/2l38h4bfOO Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/XZqSvt9R2X 5 hours ago

