Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: It's Salman Khan Vs Randeep Hooda in Prabhudheva's action entertainer

Bollywood Life Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is set to hit the screens during Eid also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in key roles
Recent related videos from verified sources

Radhe | Salman Khan Announces TEASER Release Date, Surprises Fans [Video]Radhe | Salman Khan Announces TEASER Release Date, Surprises Fans

Salman Khan Announces Radhe TEASER Release Date, Surprises Fans

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:24Published

Salman Khan’s ANGRY Video Lands Him In Trouble | Radhe To Be Banned | NSUI Demands Apology [Video]Salman Khan’s ANGRY Video Lands Him In Trouble | Radhe To Be Banned | NSUI Demands Apology

Salman Khan can be banned from entering Goa. And the reason is his video that went viral lately. Watch the video to know details.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 02:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Salman cancels ‘Radhe’ shoot in Thailand?

Salman Khan has been busy shooting for ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ and was to shoot for the film in Thailand next. However, according to a news portal,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Amidst coronavirus outbreak, makers of Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai cancel film's Thailand schedule

Directed by Prabhudheva, Salman Khan's Radhe also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film is set to hit the screens during the festive...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day

