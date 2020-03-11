Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Karnataka > Coronavirus in India: Number of confirmed cases rises to 75, including death of 76-year-old Karnataka man

Coronavirus in India: Number of confirmed cases rises to 75, including death of 76-year-old Karnataka man

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The number of coronavirus patients in the country is 75, including the death of a 76-year-old man in Karnataka, the Union health ministry said on Friday. The man from Kalaburagi had recently returned from Saudi Arabia. "His sample has been confirmed for #COVID19", Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu said on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Don't take coronavirus lightly': BJP MP Hema Malini

'Don't take coronavirus lightly': BJP MP Hema Malini 03:00

 BJP MP Hema Malini asked everybody to be should be careful and not travel overseas in the wake of coronavirus. She also added that coronavirus should not be taken lightly. The total number of positive cases in India has crossed 70 with one death reported from Karnataka.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Video released by district authorities in Kalaburgi, where the 1st death in India due to COVID-19 occurred in Karnataka [Video]Video released by district authorities in Kalaburgi, where the 1st death in India due to COVID-19 occurred in Karnataka

Video released by district authorities in Kalaburgi, where the 1st death in India due to COVID-19 occurred in Karnataka

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:34Published

IPL postponed till 15th April, Delhi bans larrge gatherings | Oneindia News [Video]IPL postponed till 15th April, Delhi bans larrge gatherings | Oneindia News

PM appeals to SAARC leaders to chalk ot strategy to deal with Coronavirus; Odisha declares Coronavirus a state disaster; Kuldeep Sengar,others get 10 years jail in Unnao custodial death case;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

76-year-old man from Kalburgi died of coronavirus, says Karnataka Health Department

The 76-year-old man from Kalburgi died on Wednesday, has been confirmed for COVID 19, said the state Health Department.
Zee News

Tacoma man, 30, arrested in death of 61-year-old roommate

Police arrested a 30-year-old man on Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of a 61-year-old woman in an apartment in the 1800 block of South 82nd Street...
Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this

TOIWestUP

TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: #Coronavirus in India: Number of confirmed cases rises to 75, including death of 76-year-old Karnataka man READ: https… 13 seconds ago

rajneeshbhatia1

Rajneesh Bhatia RT @the_hindu: Just in: Total number of confirmed #coronavirus cases in India rise to 81, including 16 Italians: Officials. #CoronavirusOut… 3 minutes ago

editorji

editorji The number of active #Covid_19 cases has risen to 81 in India, the Ministry of Health confirmed and 3 of these pati… https://t.co/1ZdVrsKVql 4 minutes ago

KaulRudresh

Rudresh Kaul RT @INCMumbai: Response to Corona Virus Outbreak. Heads of govts globally: ✅Focus on immediate actions to contain the virus. Prime Minist… 9 minutes ago

sanjeev66143

$anjiv kumar dev Coronavirus latest updates: Total number of confirmed cases in India at 81 https://t.co/yAfAVgjAV5 via @timesofindia 10 minutes ago

PURE_SOUL_ADITI

BEAUTY QUEEN ❤️ ~ADITI RT @NewIndianXpress: #Covid_19 | After India confirmed its first #CoronaOutbreak death, Google said that an employee from its Bengaluru off… 10 minutes ago

suruchidhiman

Sangeeta Dhiman RT @PTI_News: Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rise to 81, including 16 Italians: Officials 10 minutes ago

PURE_SOUL_ADITI

BEAUTY QUEEN ❤️ ~ADITI RT @EconomicTimes: #Coronavirus crisis: Here's the total number of confirmed cases in #India as per Union Health Ministry | https://t.co/wM… 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.