Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath calls on governor, says ready for floor test

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday met governor Lalji Tandon here in the midst of political crisis in the state triggered by the resignation of 22 rebel Congress MLAs three days ago.
News video: Madhya Pradesh crisis: After spending 18 years in Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP| Oneindia

Madhya Pradesh crisis: After spending 18 years in Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP| Oneindia 03:06

 AFTER BEING TOPPLED IN KARNATAKA, NOW THE CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS REELING UNDER THE SAME PRESSURE TO SAVE THE THRONE FROM THE BJP THAT IS THE MAIN OPPOSITION PARTY IN THE STATE. LOOKS LIKE THE KAMAL NATH GOVT IS SET TO COLLAPSE IN THE MADHYA PRADESH AS A PROMINENT CONGRESS LEADER...

Coronavirus crisis haunts IPL now, India discussing holding IPL behind closed doors | Oneindia News [Video]Coronavirus crisis haunts IPL now, India discussing holding IPL behind closed doors | Oneindia News

SCUFFLE BROKE OUT BETWEEN CONGRESS LEADER JITU PATWARI AND A POLICE PERSONNEL IN BENGALURU, WHILE PATWARI WAS TRYING TO MEET THE MADHYA PRADESH REBEL MLAS AT EMBASSY BOULEVARD IN BENGALURU. ADDRESSING..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:20Published

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, 22 MLAs with him, will MP govt survive? | Oneindia News [Video]Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, 22 MLAs with him, will MP govt survive? | Oneindia News

A day after tendering his resignation to the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on 11th March. His decision to quit was not entirely unexpected with strained ties between him and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 12:08Published


Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath meets governor Lalji Tandon , submits letter alleging horsetrading of MLAs by BJP

the letter accused the BJP of complicity in the conspiracy to topple the state government.
DNA

MP: Nath meets guv, says ready for floor test

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday met governor Lalji Tandon here in the midst of political crisis in the state triggered by the resignation of...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

hemenvarma

hemendra varma Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath calls on governor, says ready for floor test https://t.co/4msG0eX5ak via @timesofindia 27 seconds ago

gurujeet212

gurujeet Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath calls on governor, says ready for floor test https://t.co/Q12cw8lY2m via @timesofindia 8 minutes ago

syedsalu2

Syed Salman RT @timesofindia: #MadhyaPradeshCrisis: Kamal Nath calls on governor, says ready for floor test READ: https://t.co/I9zmGM26zM https://t.c… 17 minutes ago

Sufia7

Sufia Qureshi Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath calls on governor, says ready for floor test | India News - Times of India https://t.co/p1NOGWEpEU 25 minutes ago

rkdagar

RK Dagar Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath calls on governor, says ready for floor test | India News - Times of India https://t.co/WMTa99L5ku 31 minutes ago

JonathanSAnanda

Jonathan Ananda RT @NewIndianXpress: In a three-page letter to the Governor, Madhya Pradesh CM #KamalNath said that he is ready to face the floor test duri… 48 minutes ago

ThePuneMirror

Pune Mirror #MadhyaPradeshCrisis: CM #KamalNath says ready for floor test; 22 MLAs held captive @JM_Scindia @INCIndia https://t.co/3UCxDBvl3m 50 minutes ago

michaelalok

Er. MICHAEL ALOK KAMAL PARTY WON'T LET KAMAL NATH WIN THIS FLOOR TEST AT ANY COST. EVEN IF HE WINS, IT WOULD BE SHORT LIVED - https://t.co/KciPXThqpq 1 hour ago

