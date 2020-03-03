Global  

Uttar Pradesh declares coronavirus `contagious epidemic`, all school, colleges shut till March 22

Zee News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Chief Minister assured that the state government had been taking all necessary precautionary measures to deal with the crisis and informed that every district in the state has an isolation ward with 820 beds. 
