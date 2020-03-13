Global  

J&K administration revokes Farooq Abdullah's detention order, releases him from house arrest

DNA Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
According to reports, the National Conference chairman can take part in parliament session from March 16 onwards.
Farooq Abdullah: Kashmir leader released from seven-month detention

Farooq Abdullah was among thousands India put under house arrest before Kashmir lost its special status.
J&K administration revokes Public Safety Act against Farooq Abdullah, sets him free

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Friday (March 13) revoked the Public Safety Act slapped against former state Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and also...
KRDeepali

Deepali RT @Nidhi: After 7 and half months in detention, Jammu and Kashmir administration revokes PSA detention of Dr Farooq Abdullah. He is being… 25 seconds ago

AS00805444

A S RT @DostKhan_Jammu: Today Is A Black Day By Setting Free The Main Ring Leader @FarooqAbdullah_ , @BJP4India Has Only Played With Fire. J… 3 minutes ago

