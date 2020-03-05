Global  

44 Indian pilgrims evacuated from Iran

Friday, 13 March 2020
India on Friday evacuated 44 citizens who were stuck in the Iranian city of Qom after flights were cancelled due to coronvirus outbreak in Iran. The e
