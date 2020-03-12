Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > TRS announces its Rajya Sabha poll candidates

TRS announces its Rajya Sabha poll candidates

Zee News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday (March 13, 2020) announced his party candidates for the Rajya Sabha poll from the state.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

TRS announces its Rajya Sabha poll candidates

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday (March 13, 2020) announced his party candidates for the Rajya Sabha...
Zee News

Telangana: Keshava Rao and Suresh Reddy named TRS candidates for Rajya Sabha

Three months shy of his 81st birthday, Keshava Rao, popularly known as KK, was a member of the Rajya Sabha twice from Andhra Pradesh (2006-2012 and 2014-2020)....
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.