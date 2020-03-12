Global  

Coronavirus Pandemic: A Quiet Place Part II, Mulan, The New Mutants ⁠— several Hollywood films postponed due to the outbreak

Bollywood Life Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Pandemic: A Quiet Place Part II, Mulan, The New Mutants Hollywood studios postpone releases seeing the outbreak of the disease the world over
News video: 'A Quiet Place Part II' Release Date Moved Due to Coronavirus | THR News

'A Quiet Place Part II' Release Date Moved Due to Coronavirus | THR News 02:14

 Paramount is pushing back the release of A Quiet Place Part II at the 11th hour amid the coronavirus pandemic.

H'wood films delayed because of Coronavirus

Coronavirus has been declared as Pandemic by World Health Organisation. The outbreak has been adversely countries all over the work and hitting several...
