Resolution against NPR moved in Delhi assembly

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday moved a resolution in the Delhi assembly against implementation of the National Population Register (NPR) in the national capital and said if executed, it should be applied using the procedure of 2010.
