Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Yogi Adityanath > UP govt declares coronavirus 'contagious epidemic', orders all schools, colleges to remain shut till March 22

UP govt declares coronavirus 'contagious epidemic', orders all schools, colleges to remain shut till March 22

DNA Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Adityanath said that 11 positive cases of Coronavirus have been found in the state
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Bhopal: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a grand welcome by BJP workers & leaders | Oneindia News

Bhopal: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a grand welcome by BJP workers & leaders | Oneindia News 03:37

 DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT ALL SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND CINEMA HALLS IN DELHI WILL REMAIN SHUT TILL MARCH 31ST AS A MEASURE TO COUNTER THE CORONAVIRUS. JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA REACHED BHOPAL ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON, A DAY AFTER JOINING THE BJP, TO A ROUSING WELCOME BY WORKERS...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Effect of Coronavirus on Baltimore City Schools [Video]Effect of Coronavirus on Baltimore City Schools

All Maryland public schools will shut down on Monday, and they won't reopen until at least March 27.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:20Published

Hundreds of elephant centres facing closure as coronavirus decimates Thailand's tourism industry [Video]Hundreds of elephant centres facing closure as coronavirus decimates Thailand's tourism industry

Hundreds of elephant centres in Thailand are facing closure after the coronavirus decimated the country's tourism industry. The sanctuaries and zoos are popular with holidaymakers but since the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Delhi govt shuts all swimming pools in national capital

On Thursday, the Delhi government had declared coronavirus an epidemic and shut all cinema halls, schools and colleges, except those where exams are on, till...
Zee News

Coronavirus: Delhi govt orders closure of all primary schools till March 31

All Delhi government, aided, private and schools run by civic bodies will remain shut, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
Hindu


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.