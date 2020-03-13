Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > GATE result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Two women among 29 toppers, check merit list

GATE result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Two women among 29 toppers, check merit list

Indian Express Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

walker86192

[EGC] billycf31 RT @ieeducation_job: 18.8% qualified in #GATE2020 https://t.co/sCzdvWox29 @iitdelhi 10 hours ago

premmohit2

prem chand GATE result 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Two women among 29 toppers, check merit list https://t.co/pP0D7himtA via @IndianExpress 11 hours ago

ieeducation_job

IE Education Jobs 18.8% qualified in #GATE2020 https://t.co/sCzdvWox29 @iitdelhi 12 hours ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express RT @ieeducation_job: Hitesh Poply tops in Computer Science, meet subject wise #GATE2020 toppers https://t.co/sCzdvWox29 @iitdelhi 12 hours ago

ieeducation_job

IE Education Jobs Hitesh Poply tops in Computer Science, meet subject wise #GATE2020 toppers https://t.co/sCzdvWox29 @iitdelhi 12 hours ago

haroonakrum

Haroon Akram RT @ieeducation_job: #GATE2020 result out, check cut-off and LIVE updates https://t.co/sCzdvWox29 13 hours ago

ieeducation_job

IE Education Jobs #GATE2020 result out, check cut-off and LIVE updates https://t.co/sCzdvWox29 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.