‘Walter’ movie review: Sibiraj’s cop outing is as emotionless as RoboCop

Hindu Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Unlike a ‘Sethupathi’ which did better justice to the part-masala, part-cop universe, ‘Walter’ takes the genre too seriously — as if the director doused his screenplay in a liberal dose of starch and ironed it out, to keep its rigidity intact
