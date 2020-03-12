Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra government orders closure of theatres, gyms, malls in five cities

Mid-Day Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
In a drastic step to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government ordered closure of cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and malls in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur cities
from Friday midnight.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray: All schools in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will...
Coronavirus Cities BEFORE and AFTER Outbreak

Coronavirus Cities BEFORE and AFTER Outbreak

 The coronavirus outbreak has created a pandemic across the world according to the World Health Organization. Many popular cities and attractions across the globe look deserted and we have the eerie photos to prove it.

The government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has defended the decision not to close schools or ban major public events as efforts are stepped up to control the coronavirus outbreak...

The notoriously busy street lay barren after the government bans most activities around Italy’s capital. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

