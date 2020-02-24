Global  

Delhi Assembly passes resolution against NPR, NRC

Hindu Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
“Me, my wife, my entire cabinet don’t have birth certificates to prove citizenship. Will we be sent to detention centres?” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked.
BREAKING NEWS: Delhi assembly passes resolution against NPR and NRC

"I urge the Centre to withdraw National Population Register and National Register of Citizens as I believe that 90 per cent people will not be able to prove...
Zee News

Delhi assembly passes resolution against NPR

Environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday moved a resolution in the Delhi assembly against implementation of the National Population Register (NPR) in the...
IndiaTimes


