Death of Unnao rape survivor’s dad: Sengar gets 10-yr term

Expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar and six others were on Friday sentenced to 10 years in prison on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder of the father of the Unnao rape survivor. District judge Dharmesh Sharma compensated the deceased's family with an award of Rs 10 lakh, to be paid by Sengar and his brother Atul, who is a co-convict in the case.


