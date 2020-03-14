Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus: Supreme Court, Delhi High Court to restrict functioning to urgent matters from March 16

Coronavirus: Supreme Court, Delhi High Court to restrict functioning to urgent matters from March 16

Zee News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
In a bid to control the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court have decided to restrict its functioning to urgent matters from March 16.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: SCOTUS Postpones Arguments Because of Coronavirus

SCOTUS Postpones Arguments Because of Coronavirus 00:57

 SCOTUS Postpones Arguments Because of Coronavirus The Supreme Court announced the postponement of its March and early April schedule on Monday. Among the cases affected are three related to the publication of President Donald Trump's financial records and tax returns. SCOTUS, Statement, via...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 outbreak: no foreign flights in india for a week | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19 outbreak: no foreign flights in india for a week | Oneindia News

THE SUPREME COURT HAS SAID THAT THE FLOOR TEST OF THE KAMAL NATH GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH SHOULD BE HELD BY BY 5 PM TOMORROW, IN RESPONSE TO A BJP PETITION THAT WANTED AN IMMEDIATE RESOLUTION OF..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:02Published
Delhi 2012 gangrape convicts to hang on March 20 after court rejects plea [Video]

Delhi 2012 gangrape convicts to hang on March 20 after court rejects plea

Four men convicted of raping a 23-year-old in 2012 are slated to be hanged on March 20, 2020. A Delhi court rejected a plea filed by three of the four convicts, claiming that the second mercy plea of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

COVID-19 Impact: Supreme Court, Delhi High Court to only hear 'urgent matters' from March 16

The notification also specified that the courts intended to restrict the entry of people into the courtroom unless it was absolutely necessary.
DNA

Supreme Court, Delhi High Court to restrict functioning to urgent matters from March 16 due to Coronavirus outbreak

In a bid to control the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court have decided to restrict its functioning to urgent matters from March...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.