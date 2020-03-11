Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus | Guatemala bans arrivals from U.S., Canada to fight coronavirus

Coronavirus | Guatemala bans arrivals from U.S., Canada to fight coronavirus

Hindu Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Earlier in the day, the Central American country announced its first case of confirmed coronavirus infection. The man had come to Guatemala from Madrid via Colombia, Giammattei said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Hundreds of starving wild monkeys fight over a single piece of food in Thailand

Hundreds of starving wild monkeys fight over a single piece of food in Thailand 01:30

 This is the astonishing moment hundreds of starving wild monkeys scramble for a single piece of food because of the coronavirus outbreak. The primates are normally well fed by tourists in the city of Lopburi, central Thailand, but visitors have plummeted because of the virus sweeping the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus [Video]Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus Sophie Grégoire Trudeau experienced mild, flu-like symptoms that prompted her to get tested on Wednesday. She recently returned to Canada..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest: Guatemala bans US entries as cases spike in Latin America

Guatemala is blocking arrivals from the US and Canada after the country confirmed its first case of coronavirus. Until now, Latin America and Africa had been...
Deutsche Welle

Guatemala bans arrivals from U.S., Canada to fight coronavirus spread

Guatemala has extended a ban on arrivals from countries more heavily affected by the coronavirus outbreak to include the United States and Canada, President...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

albertaclassic

NatalieM RT @globeandmail: To fight coronavirus, Guatemala bans arrivals from U.S. and Canada https://t.co/YExlcopTd4 https://t.co/KWMBa9HpLV 13 seconds ago

1N9SIT

흑주 RT @dwnews: Latest on #coronavirus: - Spain expected to declare a national emergency today - Guatemala has banned entry to arrivals from th… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.