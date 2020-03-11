Coronavirus | Guatemala bans arrivals from U.S., Canada to fight coronavirus
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Earlier in the day, the Central American country announced its first case of confirmed coronavirus infection. The man had come to Guatemala from Madrid via Colombia, Giammattei said.
This is the astonishing moment hundreds of starving wild monkeys scramble for a single piece of food because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The primates are normally well fed by tourists in the city of Lopburi, central Thailand, but visitors have plummeted because of the virus sweeping the...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report..
Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus Sophie Grégoire Trudeau experienced mild, flu-like symptoms that prompted her to get tested on Wednesday. She recently returned to Canada..