Supreme Court, Delhi High Court to restrict functioning to urgent matters from March 16 due to Coronavirus outbreak

Zee News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
In a bid to control the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court have decided to restrict its functioning to urgent matters from March 16.
COVID-19 Impact: Supreme Court, Delhi High Court to only hear 'urgent matters' from March 16

The notification also specified that the courts intended to restrict the entry of people into the courtroom unless it was absolutely necessary.
Coronavirus Halts Face-To-Face Court Hearings In Florida

Nearly all face-to-face state court proceedings will be suspended for at least two weeks, under an order issued Friday by Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice...
