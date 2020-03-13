|
Supreme Court, Delhi High Court to restrict functioning to urgent matters from March 16 due to Coronavirus outbreak
Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
In a bid to control the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court have decided to restrict its functioning to urgent matters from March 16.
