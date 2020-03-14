Global  

2 minors get 3 years in juvenile home in Pehlu Khan case

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The Juvenile Justice Board in Alwar on Friday sentenced the two minors convicted a week ago in Pehlu Khan mob lynching case to three years' detention each at a juvenile correctional facility.
Shah Rukh Khan to produce film based on Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan is set to back a film based on infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case of 2018.
DNA

