Bint-E-Hawa بنتِ حوا RT @Delhiite_: 2 minors get 3 years in juvenile home in Pehlu Khan case | India News - Times of India https://t.co/3VwnN6bbN3 5 days ago زماں 2 minors get 3 years in juvenile home in Pehlu Khan case | India News - Times of India https://t.co/3VwnN6bbN3 5 days ago polytechic vst RT @ANI: Rajasthan: Two minors who were convicted in Pehlu Khan case (2017 Alwar lynching) have been sent to the juvenile correction home f… 5 days ago Zamz333 RT @_IndianMuslims: 'Pehlu Khan Lynching Case: 2 Minors involved sent to Juvenile Home for 3 years by Alwar’s Juvenile Justice Board. They… 6 days ago Afeef Ibn Albra Two minors have been sent to 3 years in a special or safe home in Pehlu Khan killing case. Jaipur: In the first p… https://t.co/UBDrr9iQ3l 6 days ago Rabindraprasad RT @thewire_in: Alwar’s Juvenile Justice Board on Friday sent two minors to an observation home for three years for their involvement in th… 6 days ago GreatIndiaBlog 2 minors get 3 years in juvenile home in Pehlu Khan case via India News | Latest News Headlines & Live Updates fro… https://t.co/KmZbs2lI0m 6 days ago First India #Alwar | Two minors who were convicted in Pehlu Khan case (2017 Alwar lynching) have been sent to the juvenile corr… https://t.co/GcTXP7rnoy 6 days ago