IMD predicts heavy rains along with hailstorm for Delhi-NCR today

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 14 degrees while the maximum temperature could reach up to 27 degrees.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Heavy rains, hailstorm lash parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Heavy rain accompanied with hailstorm lashed in several parts of Delhi - NCR and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (March 14, 2020).

Zee News 19 minutes ago



IMD predicts fresh spell of rain for Delhi-NCR in next 24 hours With an extended spell of rain over Delhi and the neighbouring region, the national capital is likely to receive light rains on Thursday (March 5, 2020)...

Zee News 1 week ago





Tweets about this