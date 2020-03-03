Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Bill Gates > World would face 'highly infectious virus': Bill Gates predicted in 2015

World would face 'highly infectious virus': Bill Gates predicted in 2015

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
A 2015 video of Microsoft founder Bill Gates where he had predicted that the world would struggle to cope with a "highly infectious virus" has resurfaced as the world battles with the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The address came in 2015, during a Ted Conference at the time of Ebola outbreak. In his address, Gates had warned that the next outbreak could be "much worse".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 symptoms and precautions explained [Video]Covid-19 symptoms and precautions explained

WORLD — Here's a list of symptoms of the virus and precautions people can take in order to better protect themselves as the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world. Initial symptoms..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:43Published

Chinese manufacturing hits record lows amid Wuhan virus [Video]Chinese manufacturing hits record lows amid Wuhan virus

BEIJING — Some great news coming out of China amid the whole Wuhan virus debacle. Chinese manufacturing activity plummeted at a record rate in February, while the boys in Beijing were lying to the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Gates Predicted A 'Highly Infectious Virus' Would Happen Five Years Ago

Bill Gates made a bold prediction during a speech five years ago. While speaking at a Ted Talk in 2015, the 64-year-old business magnate spoke about the greatest...
Just Jared

Bill Gates steps down from the Microsoft board of directors

Bill Gates steps down from the Microsoft board of directors45 years after he started his company, Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway. While he’s not had a day-to-day role...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.