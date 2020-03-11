Global  

One News Page > India News > Moratorium on Yes Bank to be lifted on March 18

Moratorium on Yes Bank to be lifted on March 18

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The government has notified the Yes Bank reconstruction scheme as per which the moratorium on the troubled private sector lender will be lifted on March 18. Current administrator Prashant Kumar has been appointed managing director and CEO of the newly-reconstructed board. The Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme 2020, shall come into...
Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on 18 March at 6 pm RBI Governor

Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on 18 March at 6 pm RBI Governor 04:11

 Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on 18 March at 6 pm RBI Governor

Yes Bank moratorium lifted, banking operations resume | Oneindia News

Yes Bank moratorium lifted, banking operations resume | Oneindia News

INDIA’S FOURTH LARGEST PRIVATE BANK YES BANK HAS GOT A SECOND LIFE TODAY AFTER THE RESERVE BANK OF INDIA LIFTED THE MORATORIUM TWO WEEKS AHEAD OF THE PROPOSED DEADLINE OF 3 APRIL 2020. IN A BIG..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:24Published
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says YES Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18th | Oneindia News

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says YES Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18th | Oneindia News

IN A BID TO CALM THE MARKETS AS THEY CONTINUED TO FALL AMID CONCERNS OVER THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA GOVERNOR SHAKTIKANTA DAS WHILE ADRESSING A PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY ON THE YES..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published

Yes Bank to resume full banking services from today

Yes Bank, on which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed a moratorium, will resume normal operations from 6 pm on Wednesday. On Tuesday, administrator of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimesZee News

Small lenders that cleared cheques via Yes Bank stuck

Yes Bank’s disconnect from various payments and fund transfer networks is affecting over 50 small banks, including cooperative, foreign and regional rural...
IndiaTimes

samir_patil

samir_patil RT @karanbhasin95: I've been on a lot of debates regarding Yes Bank in the past and I hope this thread will help others understand the issu… 9 minutes ago

Vi5halAggarwal

Vishal Aggarwal RT @BloombergQuint: RBI's moratorium on #YesBank has been lifted. But do customers still trust the Bank? Read more: https://t.co/Nt67j4Usg… 36 minutes ago

TomAlexanderFox

Tomas Fox RT @riabhutoria: The last moratorium on ILC applications was lifted in 2013, but this is the first charter the FDIC has awarded in over a d… 41 minutes ago

Subhaka50507712

Subhakanta Sahoo RT @bjd_odisha: Puri Srimandir’s funds worth Rs 545 core parked in Yes Bank will be withdrawn tomorrow. SJTA will withdraw the funds as the… 2 hours ago

riabhutoria

ria(search) The last moratorium on ILC applications was lifted in 2013, but this is the first charter the FDIC has awarded in o… https://t.co/bWzEww54FY 3 hours ago

bhadreshkmodi

Bhadrakumar K Modi RT @JainNirmal: SBI RBI govt have been working as quickly and deftly as one can imagine. Lifting moratorium faster will be big relief. The… 5 hours ago

GstAhmedabad

Ahmedabad GST Yes Bank moratorium lifted, banking ops resume https://t.co/nCVTusEvC1 https://t.co/60CTRPLMkq https://t.co/1XTelLGi97 5 hours ago

