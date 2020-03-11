Moratorium on Yes Bank to be lifted on March 18

Saturday, 14 March 2020 () The government has notified the Yes Bank reconstruction scheme as per which the moratorium on the troubled private sector lender will be lifted on March 18. Current administrator Prashant Kumar has been appointed managing director and CEO of the newly-reconstructed board. The Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme 2020, shall come into...
