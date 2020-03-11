Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rise to 19
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () With two more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the number of infected individuals in the state has gone up to 19, a health department official said on Saturday. One of the two new patients is from Ahmednagar city, the official said. However, he did not specify the location of the other patient. "Till...
There were eight new positive cases overnight --- and that number could climb with more under investigation -- but the state pointing out dozens of cases have come back negative. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Amid the increase in the number of coronavirus positive cases in Kerala, Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday (March 10) said that according to Public Health... Zee News Also reported by •Mid-Day •bizjournals