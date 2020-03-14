Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Tamil Nadu to get 4,000-acre e-vehicle park

Tamil Nadu to get 4,000-acre e-vehicle park

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Five months after rolling out its electric-vehicles policy, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday said it will set up an exclusive industrial park for manufacture and assembly of e-vehicles.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Smart Ration Card Types in Tamil Nadu - Replaced Ration Cards #smartrationcard

Smart Ration Card Types in Tamil Nadu - Replaced Ration Cards #smartrationcard 02:09

 Smart Ration Card Types in Tamil Nadu - Replaced Ration Cards #smartrationcard

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EautoMoto1

E-Auto Moto Tamil Nadu To Set Up 4000 Acre Industrial Park For e-Vehicle #tamilnadu #electricmobility #ev #electriccars… https://t.co/tizb4H1HhF 1 week ago

investinbhopal

BHOPAL IT AND INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT RT @RajatPallav: MP govt should have made efforts to get it in Bhopal https://t.co/UO2FbOfBHU via @timesofindia @probhopal @mpfinancedep @… 1 week ago

investinbhopal

BHOPAL IT AND INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT RT @RajatPallav: MP govt should have got it in Bhopal https://t.co/VouB6YXFY9 @SadhviPragya_MP @akolarkar @BilalKShaikh @Abhifcg @ErShubha… 1 week ago

sosaley_tech

Sosaley Technologies #ElectricVehicles are the future of #automobileindustry and #TamilNadu has already started to move towards the… https://t.co/1o3ig2K9cm 1 week ago

rajnish249

Rajnish #TamilNadu to get 4,000-acre #evehiclepark https://t.co/kNqAGIJJfy via @ETAuto 1 week ago

automotive_2day

Automotive Today Tamil Nadu to get 4,000-acre e-vehicle park https://t.co/WglaRdokYI 1 week ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Tamil Nadu to get 4,000-acre e-vehicle park https://t.co/F5YAJaw4OK via @TOICitiesNews https://t.co/kBmUuZpf8r 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.