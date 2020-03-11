Global  

Coronavirus scare: Rajasthan shuts educational institutions, gyms and cinema halls

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The Rajasthan government on Saturday ordered educational institutions, coaching centers, gyms and cinema halls to remain closed till 30th March, as a precautionary measure amid coronavirus pandemic. And the Board examinations that are already underway in the state will be held as per schedule informed the chief minister's office...
