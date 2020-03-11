Coronavirus scare: Rajasthan shuts educational institutions, gyms and cinema halls
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () The Rajasthan government on Saturday ordered educational institutions, coaching centers, gyms and cinema halls to remain closed till 30th March, as a precautionary measure amid coronavirus pandemic. And the Board examinations that are already underway in the state will be held as per schedule informed the chief minister's office...
