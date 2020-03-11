Global  

34 people in Telangana came in contact with Karnataka man who died of coronavirus

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Telangana Public Health Director Dr Srinivas on Friday said that 34 people, who came in contact with the 76-year-old Karnataka man who died of coronavirus, have been identified in the state. "So far, 34 people who came in contact with him have been traced and are kept under strict home isolation by the Telangana health...
