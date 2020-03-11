34 people in Telangana came in contact with Karnataka man who died of coronavirus
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Telangana Public Health Director Dr Srinivas on Friday said that 34 people, who came in contact with the 76-year-old Karnataka man who died of coronavirus, have been identified in the state. "So far, 34 people who came in contact with him have been traced and are kept under strict home isolation by the Telangana health...
The Prince of Wales greeted Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly with a namaste gesture at the Prince’s Trust Awards, as the spread of coronavirus continues to affect royal protocol. At the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, the prince similarly greeted people with the non-contact...