NC chief Farooq Abdullah meets his son Omar Abdullah in sub-jail in Srinagar
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () It was an emotional meeting when NC president Farooq Abdullah met his son Omar Abdullah in the sub-jail in Srinagar where he has been under detention for over the last seven months. On Friday, Farooq was released after his detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) was revoked.
