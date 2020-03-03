Global  

Heavy rains, hailstorm lash parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh

Zee News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Heavy rain accompanied with hailstorm lashed in several parts of Delhi - NCR and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (March 14, 2020).
News video: India declares coronavirus a notified disaster, lists compensation | Oneindia News

India declares coronavirus a notified disaster, lists compensation | Oneindia News 03:24

 India declares coronavirus a 'notified disaster'; People escaping coronavirus quarantine, traced and isolated; Heavy rains and hailstorm lash Delhi; Delhi govt warns of crackdown against those hoarding masks, sanitizers; Digvijaya Singh slams Jyotiraditya Scindia for hunger for power and more...

Zee News

IMD predicts heavy rains along with hailstorm for Delhi-NCR today

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 14 degrees while the maximum temperature could reach up to 27 degrees. 
Zee News

