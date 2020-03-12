Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > National Disaster Response Force > Centre declares coronavirus as 'notified disaster'

Centre declares coronavirus as 'notified disaster'

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The move would enable the states to spend a larger chunk of funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to fight the pandemic. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 83, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. So far, two deaths due to the lethal infection have been reported in the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus In Dallas: Mayor Eric Johnson Issues Declaration Of Local Disaster After Evidence Of Community Spread

Coronavirus In Dallas: Mayor Eric Johnson Issues Declaration Of Local Disaster After Evidence Of Community Spread 01:36

 Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has issued a proclamation declaring a local state of disaster after officials said Thursday that there is now evidence of a community spread of COVID-19 within the city.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

India declares coronavirus a notified disaster, lists compensation | Oneindia News [Video]

India declares coronavirus a notified disaster, lists compensation | Oneindia News

India declares coronavirus a 'notified disaster'; People escaping coronavirus quarantine, traced and isolated; Heavy rains and hailstorm lash Delhi; Delhi govt warns of crackdown against those hoarding..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:24Published
IPL postponed till 15th April, Delhi bans larrge gatherings | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL postponed till 15th April, Delhi bans larrge gatherings | Oneindia News

PM appeals to SAARC leaders to chalk ot strategy to deal with Coronavirus; Odisha declares Coronavirus a state disaster; Kuldeep Sengar,others get 10 years jail in Unnao custodial death case;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:18Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus declared 'notified disaster' by Centre as positive cases climb to 84

The move by the Centre would enable the states to spend a larger chunk of funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to fight the pandemic that has...
DNA

Jimmy Fallon Wonders if Mike Pence is Trump’s Fall Guy for Coronavirus: ‘This is a Disaster!’

Jimmy Fallon took a rare political turn when he floated the theory that President Donald Trump plans to blame Vice President Mike Pence for the coronavirus...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

WNN7Com

WNN7.com Centre declares coronavirus as ‘notified disaster’ https://t.co/5kmmAQcJJ0 #WNN7Com #WNN7 March 14, 2020 at 06:05PM 6 minutes ago

samarjeet_n

SAMARJEET NARAYAN COVID-19 notified disaster; Centre announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths https://t.co/SsXjHoUKHQ Download the T… https://t.co/6PIodi3ABC 7 minutes ago

Mohan1963K

K Mohan And the states should also give some money as the virus was sudden development to any family - https://t.co/KTW7o78EmY 11 minutes ago

Mohan1963K

K Mohan The ex-gratia should have been 10 lakhs as post-death the families would be dumped by relatives and friends., - https://t.co/KTW7o78EmY 13 minutes ago

Mohan1963K

K Mohan COVID-19 notified disaster; Centre announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths https://t.co/uLr3BgAtkP via @timesofindia 15 minutes ago

ComradeShailen1

Comrade Shailendra COVID-19 notified disaster; Centre announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths https://t.co/MF37OeWsc3 via… https://t.co/OzLnyvP86N 16 minutes ago

MILVETERAN

#VETERANSPEAKS RT @MILVETERAN: COVID-19 notified a “Disaster”. #ModiHaiToMumkinHai https:// MMS had predicted this long back. https://t.co/ebpMp4YVtP 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.