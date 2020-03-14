Global  

Coronavirus: With seven new cases, 26 positive patients in Maharashtra now

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
As of today, there were a total of 26 novel coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra after seven new cases were reported in the state on Saturday.
