Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > PM Modi meets 24-member delegation of JK Apni Party

PM Modi meets 24-member delegation of JK Apni Party

Indian Express Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: JK Apni Party delegation meets PM Modi in Delhi

JK Apni Party delegation meets PM Modi in Delhi 01:12

 JK Apni Party delegation meets PM Modi in Delhi

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Want to restore statehood soon: Amit Shah in meet with J&K's new Apni Party [Video]

Want to restore statehood soon: Amit Shah in meet with J&K's new Apni Party

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met a delegation of politicians from Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation consisted of members of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, a new front founded by Syed Altaf Bukhari...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Attractive industrial policy to be unveiled soon for J&K: Amit Shah

Meeting the 24-member delegation of Apni Party led by former J&K finance minister Altaf Bukhari at North Block here, Shah said the Narendra Modi government had...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Will work with all to ensure restoration of statehood to J&K: PM Modi

PM Modi on Saturday said his government will work with all sections of the population for the restoration of statehood to J&K "at an early opportunity". A...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

Tweets about this

AkashCh04114783

Akash Chavan RT @narendramodi: Interacted with a delegation led by Shri Altaf Bukhari from Jammu and Kashmir’s Apni Party. We had extensive deliberation… 37 minutes ago

ajeyshyam

श्रीवास्तव अजेय कुमार RT @nsitharaman: PM meets 24 member delegation from J&K’s Apni Party https://t.co/uaK2hbj3LY via NaMo App https://t.co/0LJcfNloMP 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.