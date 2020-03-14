Global  

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker accepts resignation of 6 Congress MLAs

Zee News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati on Saturday (March 14, 2020) terminated the membership of Tulsiram Silawat, Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Imarti Devi and Prabhuram Chaudhary from the House.
Kamal Nath has also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to ensure the "release" of 22 Congress legislators held "captive" in Bengaluru.
