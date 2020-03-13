Global  

BJP asks Karnataka CM to meet MLAs, address their grievances

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
With several BJP MLAs complaining about chief minister BS Yediyurappa not giving enough time to listen to their grievances, the state BJP core committee on Saturday directed the CM to hold meetings with MLAs over the next 15 days.
