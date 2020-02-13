Global  

Zee Cine Awards 2020: Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon floor the fashion critics

Zee Cine Awards 2020: Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon floor the fashion critics

Bollywood Life Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Zee Cine Awards 2020: Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon make maximum impression on the fashionistas
Anjini Dhawan Rakul Preet Singh spotted in Mumbai [Video]

Anjini Dhawan Rakul Preet Singh spotted in Mumbai

Anjini Dhawan Rakul Preet Singh spotted in Mumbai

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published
Rakul Preet Singh: My style is all about comfort [Video]

Rakul Preet Singh: My style is all about comfort

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh set the stage on fire, as she turned muse to Ajio brand at Lakme Fashion Week.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:02Published

Zee Cine Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh and Taapsee Pannu win big


Indian Express

Rakul Preet Singh on Women's Day: Why should we celebrate woman just one day?

Actress Rakul Preet Singh reveals she will have a working Holi this year. "I am shooting on the day of Holi," she informed when asked about her Holi plans,...
Mid-Day

Sriharitha347

Sri Haritha Reddy RT @Spotboye: #ZeeCineAwards2020 unfolded it's red carpet not for the public but for a closed door event. A #fashion check is a must. Let's… 3 hours ago

RANISAROJA1

KIRAN KUMAR RT @htlifeandstyle: From Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, to Ranveer Singh and Tara Sutaria, here are the best and worst dressed celebritie… 4 hours ago

htlifeandstyle

HT Life&Style From Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, to Ranveer Singh and Tara Sutaria, here are the best and worst dressed celebr… https://t.co/8RTQHfPX2i 6 hours ago

bolly_galiyara

Bollywood Galiyara Grateful To SOTY 2 And Zee Cine Awards Says Ananya Panday #bollywoodgaliyara # Ananyaanday https://t.co/LxTct2ZHXS https://t.co/oM3WVFKdue 6 hours ago

NewsBollywood

Bollywood News Ananya Panday: Grateful to Student Of The Year 2 and Zee Cine Awards Read: https://t.co/gTLimSBfnh #AnanyaPandey… https://t.co/kcD6QxHIX5 7 hours ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE #ZeeCineAwards2020 unfolded it's red carpet not for the public but for a closed door event. A #fashion check is a m… https://t.co/1V4F4mztXm 11 hours ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon #RanveerSingh, #AnanyaPanday and #AyushmannKhurrana cast their black magic on #ZeeCineAwards2020 red carpet… https://t.co/RozHQ7YOWQ 12 hours ago

