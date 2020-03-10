Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Five more tests positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, India`s total confirmed cases surge to 102

Five more tests positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, India`s total confirmed cases surge to 102

Zee News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
On late Saturday, five more positive cases of Coronavirus were reported from Maharashtra, taking the total number of infection in the state to 31. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

15 New Positive Coronavirus Tests In Massachusetts, Bringing State Total To 138 [Video]

15 New Positive Coronavirus Tests In Massachusetts, Bringing State Total To 138

WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:39Published
Georgia's main cathedral disinfected during coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Georgia's main cathedral disinfected during coronavirus outbreak

Men in masks sprayed the interior of Georgia's main cathedral with disinfectant on Friday night amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tblisi is the most important..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple employee at Ireland campus tests positive for coronavirus, company deep cleaning all offices

In a statement today, Apple said that an employee of its Cork, Ireland campus has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and is now in isolation. The...
9to5Mac

45-year-old person tests positive for coronavirus in Nagpur, 11 cases in Maharashtra

A 45-year-old person was tested positive for coronavirus here taking the total number of cases in Maharashtra to 11, officials said on Wednesday. "A...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

AJ21006681

AJ RT @ZeeNews: Five more tests positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, India's confirmed cases surge to 102 https://t.co/C0TuTo6F3c https://… 15 minutes ago

ValPillai

Bharathi RT @56perumal: Five more tests positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, India's total confirmed cases surge to 102 https://t.co/xDqTlaNCqW 18 minutes ago

56perumal

Chowkidar Perumal pillai Five more tests positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, India's total confirmed cases surge to 102 https://t.co/xDqTlaNCqW 22 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Five more tests positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, India's confirmed cases surge to 102… https://t.co/LCYs4VU6Sx 32 minutes ago

deirbhilesdaddy

FREDDIE THE FISH Coronavirus updates: Five new cases confirmed in Northern Ireland https://t.co/PKtOW2GJXv MORE positive tests.TIME TO ACT 10 hours ago

Ms_Historian

Amy Lively RT @PenDailyNews: .@GovInslee expanded school closures and prohibited large gatherings across all of Washington state in an effort to slow… 1 day ago

PenDailyNews

Peninsula Daily News .@GovInslee expanded school closures and prohibited large gatherings across all of Washington state in an effort to… https://t.co/Kyiq3mBxbw 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.