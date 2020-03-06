Global  

Over 230 Indians evacuated from Iran, quarantined at Army wellness centre in Jaisalmer

Sunday, 15 March 2020
Two hundred and thirty-four Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran have arrived in India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday. The batch comprises 131 students and 103 pilgrims, he said.
Coronavirus outbreak: India to send medical team to Italy, Jaishankar calls Iran, Italy 'extreme situations'

India evacuated 58 Indians from Iran on Tuesday via a special Indian Air Force flight. The flight also carried samples of 529 Indians stranded in the country to...
DNA

Mahan Air flight to bring back samples of Indians from Iran

India has begun the process to evacuate from Iran, a coronavirus hotspot, its citizens -- mostly Shia pilgrims from Kargil. A Mahan Air ferry flight is expected...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

