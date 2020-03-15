Global  

Just two slaps - Chhattisgarh panchayat's punishment for rape bid

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 March 2020
wo slaps — that’s all the punishment for attempted rape, according to a district panchayat in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur. Videos of the panchayat sitting in judgement and giving this outlandish verdict went viral on Saturday, prompting police to register an FIR. What’s worse, the panchayat had asked the survivor — a collegoer — not to approach police.
