Coronavirus cloud over Ayodhya’s age-old Ram Navami Mela Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Uncertainty looms over the Ram Navami Mela held every year in Ayodhya due to the coronavirus outbreak threat as the chief medical officer (CMO) has flagged concern stating that it would be impossible to screen a gathering of lakhs of devotees coming to the event. 👓 View full article

