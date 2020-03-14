Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus cloud over Ayodhya’s age-old Ram Navami Mela

Coronavirus cloud over Ayodhya’s age-old Ram Navami Mela

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Uncertainty looms over the Ram Navami Mela held every year in Ayodhya due to the coronavirus outbreak threat as the chief medical officer (CMO) has flagged concern stating that it would be impossible to screen a gathering of lakhs of devotees coming to the event.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Covid-19 cloud over Ayodhya’s Ram Navami Mela

Uncertainty looms over the Ram Navami Mela held every year in Ayodhya due to the coronavirus outbreak threat as the chief medical officer (CMO) has flagged...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.