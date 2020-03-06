Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > S Jaishankar: 234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India

S Jaishankar: 234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Two hundred and thirty-four Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran have arrived in India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday. The batch comprises 131 students and 103 pilgrims, he said. "234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims. Thank you...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus crisis haunts IPL now, India discussing holding IPL behind closed doors | Oneindia News

Coronavirus crisis haunts IPL now, India discussing holding IPL behind closed doors | Oneindia News 03:20

 SCUFFLE BROKE OUT BETWEEN CONGRESS LEADER JITU PATWARI AND A POLICE PERSONNEL IN BENGALURU, WHILE PATWARI WAS TRYING TO MEET THE MADHYA PRADESH REBEL MLAS AT EMBASSY BOULEVARD IN BENGALURU. ADDRESSING THE MEDIA OVER POLITICAL TURMOIL IN MADHYA PRADESH, CONGRESS HIT OUT AT THE BJP, ALLEGING THAT...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: The outbreak in India and should we be worried?| Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: The outbreak in India and should we be worried?| Oneindia News

As the number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 43, we trace all the Indians and foreigners in India who are affected by the disease and how they contracted it. Next we discuss some precautions..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 09:38Published
Coronavirus: S Jaishankar meets kin of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran [Video]

Coronavirus: S Jaishankar meets kin of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met family members of students stranded in iran amid the coronavirus outbreak. The minister, who was in Srinagar, interacted with the kin of the stranded students..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Mahan Air flight to bring back samples of Indians from Iran

India has begun the process to evacuate from Iran, a coronavirus hotspot, its citizens -- mostly Shia pilgrims from Kargil. A Mahan Air ferry flight is expected...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Over 230 Indians evacuated from Iran, quarantined at Army wellness centre in Jaisalmer

“234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims.Thank you Ambassador Dhamu Gaddam and @India_in_Iran team for your...
Hindu Also reported by •Zee News

Tweets about this

MonkeyD35108816

Monkey D Luffy RT @YashRao79783735: 234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students & 103 pilgrims. They are here because of… 3 minutes ago

Anuradha1D

Anuradha RT @the_hindu: Just in | 234 Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit #Iran have arrived in India: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar #Coro… 7 minutes ago

shia_channel

Shia Channel News SHIA CHANNEL NEWS: IRAN 🇮🇷🇮🇳 Over 230 Indians evacuated from Iran, quarantined at Army wellness centre in Jaisalme… https://t.co/xOvJRIh7ht 13 minutes ago

vivaswan93

Broadsword RT @ani_digital: As many as 234 Indians who were among the people stranded in Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak have arrived in India, say… 13 minutes ago

YashRao79783735

Yash Rao 234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students & 103 pilgrims. They are here because… https://t.co/k8D1bcaFdt 14 minutes ago

humanity_rise

Humanity rise above all 🇳🇮🇬🇧🇮🇳🇹🇭🇦🇺🌹🙏🌍 RT @SaurabhSNair: #ServeInMyLanguage The world is my family and all languages are my languages. https://t.co/N3H9R4Ze1t 16 minutes ago

rk_reign

Ramakrishna Sharma RT @IndianExpress: Two hundred and thirty-four Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran have arrived in India, External Affairs Minister S… 23 minutes ago

kanrocks86

Kanishka RT @PTI_News: 234 Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran have arrived in India: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.