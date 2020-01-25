Global  

Jammu and Kashmir: 4 terrorists killed in gunfight in Anantnag`s Watrigam, encounter underway

Zee News Sunday, 15 March 2020
At least four terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Watrigama village of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
