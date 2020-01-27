Jammu and Kashmir: 4 terrorists killed in gunfight in Anantnag's Watrigam, encounter underway

At least four terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Watrigama village of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Recent related videos from verified sources Gunfight breaks out between soldiers and militants in village in Kashmir



A firefight between soldiers and militants has broken out in a village in the north Indian state of Kashmir on January 27. Reports claim that the encounter took place in the village of Makadpora,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:57 Published on January 27, 2020

