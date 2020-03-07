Global  

Positive coronavirus cases rises to 107 in India

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
With 14 new positive cases of coronavirus, India's tally has reached 107, informed the Union Ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday. ​​The victims include foreign nationals, the Centre further stated. Notably, a couple of states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Haryana have shut down schools and colleges in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus.
