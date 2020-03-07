Global  

Prepare, but don`t panic: PM Modi tells SAARC nations India`s mantra to fight coronavirus

Zee News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
PM Modi cautioned that despite less number of coronavirus cases from the South Asian region 'we need to remain vigilant'.
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 107, Maharashtra reports 31 cases | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India reach 107, Maharashtra reports 31 cases | Oneindia News 03:28

 THE NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE COUNTRY REACHED 107 TODAY, WITH MAHARASHTRA HAVING THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF CASES -- 31. MOST OF THE 14 NEW CASES ARE FROM THE STATE. 270 PASSENGERS OF A DUBAI-BOUND EMIRATES FLIGHT WERE OFFLOADED AT THE KOCHI AIRPORT IN KERALA TODAY SHORTLY BEFORE TAKEOFF AFTER A...

India-South Africa series called off amid Coronavirus fears, IPL postponed | Oneindia News [Video]

India-South Africa series called off amid Coronavirus fears, IPL postponed | Oneindia News

A KERALA GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL HAS SAID THAT A MAN ADMITTED TO KERALA'S KOTTAYAM HOSPITAL’S CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION WARD HAS DIED. THE DISTRICT MEDICAL OFFICER ATTRIBUTED THE DEATH TO SEPTICEMIA AND..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published
Coronavirus crisis: Govt invokes colonial era Epidemic Act l The full lowdown [Video]

Coronavirus crisis: Govt invokes colonial era Epidemic Act l The full lowdown

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to surge in India, the Modi government said that all states should be advised to invoke the necessary provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 to enforce..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:19Published

India's coronavirus cases at 107 as Modi plans regional response

India on Sunday reported that the number of coronavirus infections had risen to 107, an increase of 23 from the day before, with a western state home to the...
Reuters

Harsh Vardhan, Narendra Modi to hold meeting over Coronavirus scare today

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold discussion over Coronavirus scare as 31 cases have been found...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesWorldNewsZee News

vijayshelar

vijay shelar RT @ZeeNews: Prepare, but don't panic: PM @narendramodi tells SAARC nations India's mantra to fight #coronavirus https://t.co/shEoSgiOeM 2 minutes ago

MuazzamMirza2

Muazzam Mirza RT @thewire_in: “Prepare, but don’t panic” @narendramodi said. “We started screening people entering India from mid-January itself, while… 2 minutes ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @republic: PM Modi leads SAARC conference on Coronavirus, shares 'Prepare, don't panic' mantra https://t.co/ug2V7WMRga 3 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Prepare, but don't panic: PM @narendramodi tells SAARC nations India's mantra to fight #coronavirus https://t.co/shEoSgiOeM 6 minutes ago

news8_plus

News8Plus Prepare, but don’t panic: PM Modi at SAARC video conference on coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/41edXgUc0b https://t.co/1lZWpiiNkL 6 minutes ago

republic

Republic PM Modi leads SAARC conference on Coronavirus, shares 'Prepare, don't panic' mantra https://t.co/ug2V7WMRga 6 minutes ago

For_Aurangzeb

Aurangzeb @AniqaNisar "Ghabrana nahi hai " Modi to ImmyDimmy 'Prepare, But Don't Panic': PM Modi On Coronavirus At SAARC Vid… https://t.co/uoMLhvcFKH 6 minutes ago

Rabbimia8

Fozley Rabbi RT @IndiaToday: #CoronavirusPandemic | "Prepare, but don't panic" has been India's guiding mantra in dealing with #coronavirus outbreak, PM… 10 minutes ago

