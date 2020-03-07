Positive coronavirus cases rise to 107 in India

Sunday, 15 March 2020 () With 14 new positive cases of coronavirus, India's tally has reached 107, informed the Union Ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday. The victims include foreign nationals, the Centre further stated. Notably, a couple of states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Haryana have shut down schools and colleges in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus.
MUMBAI POLICE HAVE ISSUED AN ORDER PROHIBITING TOURS INVOLVING A GROUP OF PEOPLE TRAVELLING TOGETHER TO A FOREIGN OR DOMESTIC DESTINATION BY PRIVATE OPERATORS AFTER THE NO. OF CASES IN THE STATE REACHED 31. A DAY BEFORE THE KAMAL NATH GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS TO FACE A FLOOR TEST IN THE...
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he tested negative for the coronavirus. According to Business Insider, there were false reports saying the president tested positive. Bolsonaro said on Twitter:..
The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Capital Region on Saturday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said two people in Saratoga County have tested... bizjournals Also reported by •IndiaTimes •cbs4.com •Delawareonline •News24