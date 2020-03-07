Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Haryana > Positive coronavirus cases rise to 107 in India

Positive coronavirus cases rise to 107 in India

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
With 14 new positive cases of coronavirus, India's tally has reached 107, informed the Union Ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday. ​​The victims include foreign nationals, the Centre further stated. Notably, a couple of states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Haryana have shut down schools and colleges in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News 03:30

 MUMBAI POLICE HAVE ISSUED AN ORDER PROHIBITING TOURS INVOLVING A GROUP OF PEOPLE TRAVELLING TOGETHER TO A FOREIGN OR DOMESTIC DESTINATION BY PRIVATE OPERATORS AFTER THE NO. OF CASES IN THE STATE REACHED 31. A DAY BEFORE THE KAMAL NATH GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS TO FACE A FLOOR TEST IN THE...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Said He Tested Negative For The Coronavirus [Video]

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Said He Tested Negative For The Coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he tested negative for the coronavirus. According to Business Insider, there were false reports saying the president tested positive. Bolsonaro said on Twitter:..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Brigham And Women's Hospital Health Care Worker Infected With Coronavirus [Video]

Brigham And Women's Hospital Health Care Worker Infected With Coronavirus

WBZ TV's Tashanea Whitlow reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Cuomo confirms coronavirus cases in Saratoga County, declares state of emergency

The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Capital Region on Saturday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said two people in Saratoga County have tested...
bizjournals Also reported by •IndiaTimescbs4.comDelawareonlineNews24

Covid-19: 18 new cases, Kerala under lockdown

India’s count of coronavirus cases rose by 18 to 62 with eight testing positive from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, four from Karnataka and one from J&K on...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.