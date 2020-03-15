Nirbhaya convicts` families seek President Kovind`s permission for euthanasia

Santosh Ajmeera Shift them to #Wuhan then test corona virus vaccine on them Nirbhaya convicts' families seek permission for euthan… https://t.co/mdvAqjiCHD 1 hour ago Debiprasad Bhattacha RT @timesofindia: Nirbhaya convicts' families seek permission for euthanasia from President https://t.co/CB9VUWKplb 1 hour ago Doctr Nirbhaya convicts' families seek permission for euthanasia from President - Times of India https://t.co/n9DQfKIFBu 2 hours ago Sanghamitra Nirbhaya convicts' families seek permission for euthanasia from President https://t.co/cShCaSv48Z via @timesofindia 2 hours ago Arvind RT @Rahul_p12345: https://t.co/IliZVWhgUD when will this joke of our legal system end? #NirbhayaCase #nirbhayaconvicts #kejriwal #Delhi @A… 2 hours ago Rahul https://t.co/IliZVWhgUD when will this joke of our legal system end? #NirbhayaCase #nirbhayaconvicts #kejriwal… https://t.co/b5VLZufXnb 2 hours ago Gopal Prasad RT @msnindia: Nirbhaya convicts' families seek President's permission for euthanasia https://t.co/htbyNfndSK 2 hours ago MSN India Nirbhaya convicts' families seek President's permission for euthanasia https://t.co/htbyNfndSK 2 hours ago