TMC to request Election Commission to postpone Municipal polls amid coronovirus scare

Zee News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
All India Trinamool Congress on Sunday said that it will request the Election Commission to postpone the Municipal elections in view of the coronavirus spread. "We will appeal to the state Election Commission to defer upcoming Municipal/Corporation elections," All India Trinamool Congress said. 
